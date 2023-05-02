HSBC announces $2 billion share buyback, dividend after profit triples in March quarter

HSBC has declared a dividend of $0.1 per share in the March quarter, which is the bank’s first quarterly dividend since the year 2019.
HSBC Holdings reported its first quarter earnings for 2023 on Tuesday, posting a higher-than-expected profit, which tripled in the March ended quarter.
The bank’s pretax profit jumped to $12.9 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.2 billion in the same quarter last year, marking an over 205 percent rise. The result was higher than the $8.64 billion average estimate of 17 analysts compiled by the bank, Reuters reported.
HSBC registered a strong quarterly profit due to an increase in interest rates around the world, which led to a rise in the bank’s income. Riding on the strong growth, HSBC has declared a dividend of $0.1 per share in the March quarter, which is the bank’s first quarterly dividend since the year 2019.
The global lender witnessed a strong performance in the first quarter of the year despite turmoil noticed in the global banking sector, led by the collapse of major US banks including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.
HSBC's headline profit surged due to a reversal of a $2 billion impairment it took against the planned sale of its French business, Reuters report added.
The European bank has also announced share buybacks amounting to not more than $2 billion.
Further, HSBC did not raise its key performance target unlike estimates made by the analysts even after reporting a spectacular profit in the March ended quarter. It has also stated that there will be a delay in the time frame set to complete the sale of its business arm in Canada.