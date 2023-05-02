HSBC announces $2 billion share buyback, dividend after profit triples in March quarter

HSBC has declared a dividend of $0.1 per share in the March quarter, which is the bank’s first quarterly dividend since the year 2019.

HSBC Holdings reported its first quarter earnings for 2023 on Tuesday, posting a higher-than-expected profit, which tripled in the March ended quarter.

The bank’s pretax profit jumped to $12.9 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.2 billion in the same quarter last year, marking an over 205 percent rise. The result was higher than the $8.64 billion average estimate of 17 analysts compiled by the bank, Reuters reported.