HPL Electric and Power wins smart meter orders worth Rs 204 crore

HPL Electric and Power Ltd (HPL) on Monday, May 8, said the company has won smart meter orders worth Rs 204 crore (Rs 179.45 crore net of tax) from customers with a pan-India presence.

The company currently has an order book of over Rs 1,500 crore, HPL Electric said in an exchange filing.

With a robust pipeline of pending orders, the company has been operating and supplying at an accelerated pace aligning with the rollout of government-led schemes for smart metering.

The company's strategic focus on the smart meter sector is yielding positive results, with a noticeable upsurge in demand. This success can be attributed to the government's initiatives and the nationwide adoption of smart metering technologies, it said.

The company's continuous efforts in enhancing product innovation and technological advancements are reflected positively in a fast-growing order book. With a strong R&D foundation, HPL is well-positioned to cater to the market's evolving needs and drive further growth.

Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director of HPL Electric and Power, said, "We are delighted with our ongoing success, driven by the strong demand for smart meters and our commitment to technological excellence."

Shares of HPL Electric and Power Ltd ended at Rs 93.51, up by Rs 3.66, or 4.07 percent on the BSE.