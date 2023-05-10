HPL Electric and Power wins smart meter orders worth Rs 204 crore

The company currently has an order book of over Rs 1,500 crore. Shares of HPL Electric and Power Ltd ended at Rs 93.51, up by Rs 3.66, or 4.07 percent on the BSE.

HPL Electric and Power Ltd (HPL) on Monday, May 8, said the company has won smart meter orders worth Rs 204 crore (Rs 179.45 crore net of tax) from customers with a pan-India presence.

The company currently has an order book of over Rs 1,500 crore, HPL Electric said in an exchange filing.

With a robust pipeline of pending orders, the company has been operating and supplying at an accelerated pace aligning with the rollout of government-led schemes for smart metering.