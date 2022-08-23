    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    HPCL commences work on plant to convert 100 tonne of cow dung to biofuel per day

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The plant, which is slated to be commissioned in a year, will utilise 100 tonne cow dung per day to produce biogas, and the same can then be utilised as automative fuel.

    The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on Tuesday, under the GOBAR-Dhan scheme, commenced its first cow dung-to-compressed biogas project in Sanchore, Rajasthan.
    The plant, which is slated to be commissioned in a year, will utilise 100 tonne cow dung per day to produce biogas, and the same can then be utilised as automative fuel.
    The ground breaking ceremony of the project took place at Pathmeda village in Jalore, Rajasthan. It was attended by senior officials from HPCL among others.
    "The project is being developed under the GOBAR-Dhan scheme launched by the Indian government in April 2018 as a part of the Biodegradable Waste Management component under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to positively impact cleanliness and generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste," The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said a statement.
