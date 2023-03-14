HPCL to manufacture, distribute, market Chevron's lubricants in India

Under the agreement, lubricants of Caltex brand will be manufactured, distributed, and marketed in India by HPCL, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant product.

The state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd said on Tuesday that it has entered into a long-term trademark licensing agreement with Chevron subsidiary Chevron Brands International LLC to manufacture, distribute and market lubricants in India.

Under the agreement, lubricants of Caltex brand will be manufactured, distributed, and marketed in India by HPCL, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant product. This is in addition to the HPCL's own brand of lubricants.

Amit Garg, Director Marketing of HPCL, said, "This exciting partnership paves the way to leverage HPCL's market leadership to add value via a broader, premium products offering to Indian consumers through synergies between HPCL and Chevron."

Garg added: "The long-term comprehensive cooperation we have with Chevron is built on HPCL's success in the field of lubricants production, distribution, and marketing. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting journey with the Caltex brand in the Indian market".

The shares of Hindustan Petroleum fell marginally to Rs 225 in Tuesday's trade.

On the agreement, Chevron International Products President, Brant Fish said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with HPCL to bring quality Caltex lubricants technology and performance to India. HPCL is a market leader in India, and together we plan to build on the strength of the Caltex brand and our premium product portfolio."