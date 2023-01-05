English
HPCL says keeping green hydrogen price in check important as refineries major consumers

HPCL says keeping green hydrogen price in check important as refineries major consumers

By Sonal Bhutra   Jan 5, 2023 3:07 PM IST (Updated)
In the long term, the hope is that the cost of green hydrogen will decrease as production processes become more efficient and widespread.

Hydrogen is a vital component in the operation of refineries, and as such, they are major consumers of the gas. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, S Bharathan, Director of Refineries at HPCL, spoke about the company's focus on green hydrogen as a future area of interest.
“For refineries, the major consumers of hydrogen, this green hydrogen mission will be helpful as a decarbonisation measure. It will be a very good measure to reduce carbon dioxide emission,” he said.
The Union cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.
Contours of India's Green Hydrogen Mission
While green hydrogen, which is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, has the potential to greatly reduce carbon emissions, it currently does not offer a major cost advantage over traditional grey hydrogen. Grey hydrogen is produced through the steam reforming of natural gas and currently costs about one-third as much as green hydrogen.
Also Read | India approves green hydrogen mission at initial outlay of Rs 19,000 crore
Thus, Bharathan noted that keeping costs in check will be important. The company has installed an electrolyser project in an effort to increase its production of green hydrogen. In the long term, the hope is that the cost of green hydrogen will decrease as production processes become more efficient and widespread.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government has certain deliverables in mind.
In the short term, refinery margins may be impacted by a decline in Singapore GRMs (gross refining margins), which are currently at $8-9 per barrel. Additionally, as new refining capacities come online, the cracking margin, or the profit made from converting crude oil into refined products, is expected to decrease.
Demand for refined products is also forecasted to decrease in 2023. Despite these challenges, HPCL remains focused on green hydrogen as a key component of its long-term strategy.
Also Read | NTPC hopes major green hydrogen mission investment chunk will go towards keeping prices low
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2021. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had then accordingly prepared a draft Mission document. The proposal was passed by the Union cabinet on Wednesday, January 4.
HPCL has recently announced a renewable energy partnership with NTPC Green.
For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
