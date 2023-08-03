HPCL Q1 Results: Marketing business aids earnings but street divided on prospects

HPCL's earnings have peaked with a narrowed discount on Russian crude offsetting the recent strength in refining margins, brokerage firm Jefferies said in its note.

60 percent of the analysts that track HPCL continue to maintain a buy rating on the stock after the company reported a top-down beat in the June quarter. However, shares are currently trading with losses post the analyst commentary.

Brokerage firm Citi has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 320. The firm said that it is awaiting clarity on the mechanism for government's proposed equity infusion. It further said that the marketing-led beat was not a surprise as it has been doing so over the last two quarters.

Nomura has downgraded HPCL to neutral from buy with a price target of Rs 270. The brokerage said that the robust marketing margins of HPCL were partly offset by lower-thn-anticipated refining margins. However, it has raised its standalone financial year 2024 operating profit (EBITDA) estimates by 48 percent to factor in the June quarter performance.

CLSA has also maintained its outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 300. It expects HPCL's profits to decline in the September quarter but should remain robust. It has raised its financial year 2024 EPS estimates for HPCL by 23 percent.

Ongoing expansion is a longer-term positive for HPCL, said CLSA.

HPCL reported a net profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore for June quarter compared with a net profit of Rs 3,222.62 crore in the preceding quarter.

Shares of HPCL are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 272.20.