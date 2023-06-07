Morgan Stanley sees better days for HPCL, BPCL, IOC in two months, shares rise up to 6%

By CNBCTV18.com

Among stock recommendations, Morgan Stanley prefers Indian Oil and BPCL. It believes that integrated margins are the highest ever for OMCs currently and this will enable the sector to recover past losses over the next few months.

India's oil refiners ended with gains between 1.5-5.5 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley projected better days for them over the next two months. HPCL outperformed peers, ending with gains of 5.3 percent, BPCL gained 3.3 percent, while Indian Oil ended with gains of 1.5 percent in mid-week trading.

Morgan Stanley said that India's fuel basket is priced at $110 per barrel and that the OMCs will recover more than their pre-Ukraine war book values over the next two months.