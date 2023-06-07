CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMorgan Stanley sees better days for HPCL, BPCL, IOC in two months, shares rise up to 6%

Morgan Stanley sees better days for HPCL, BPCL, IOC in two months, shares rise up to 6%

Morgan Stanley sees better days for HPCL, BPCL, IOC in two months, shares rise up to 6%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 6:52:43 PM IST (Published)

Among stock recommendations, Morgan Stanley prefers Indian Oil and BPCL. It believes that integrated margins are the highest ever for OMCs currently and this will enable the sector to recover past losses over the next few months.

India's oil refiners ended with gains between 1.5-5.5 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley projected better days for them over the next two months.

Live Tv

Loading...

HPCL outperformed peers, ending with gains of 5.3 percent, BPCL gained 3.3 percent, while Indian Oil ended with gains of 1.5 percent in mid-week trading.


Morgan Stanley said that India's fuel basket is priced at $110 per barrel and that the OMCs will recover more than their pre-Ukraine war book values over the next two months.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X