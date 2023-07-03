HPCL, BPCL, IOC In Focus: Oil refiners gain between 3-5% on high volumes, extending gains for 2023

While shares of HPCL and Indian Oil have risen over 22 percent each on a year-to-date basis, those of BPCL are up 12.5 percent.

Shares of India's oil refiners - HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are trading with gains of anywhere between 4-6 percent, starting the week off on a strong footing.

HPCL shares rose as much as 6.5 percent, while those of Indian Oil and BPCL rose as much as 5 percent and 4 percent respectively on Monday. The gains are also coming on the back of heavy volumes. HPCL's shares are rising on volumes that are four time higher than its 20-day average, BPCL and Indian Oil's volumes are 2.5 times and 3.5 times higher than their respective 20-day averages.

Oil Marketing Companies have seen a sharp surge in share prices over the last few months as their financial health improves. While shares of HPCL and Indian Oil have risen over 22 percent each on a year-to-date basis, those of BPCL are up 12.5 percent.