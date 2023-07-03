CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHPCL, BPCL, IOC In Focus: Oil refiners gain between 3 5% on high volumes, extending gains for 2023

HPCL, BPCL, IOC In Focus: Oil refiners gain between 3-5% on high volumes, extending gains for 2023

HPCL, BPCL, IOC In Focus: Oil refiners gain between 3-5% on high volumes, extending gains for 2023
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 12:31:30 PM IST (Published)

While shares of HPCL and Indian Oil have risen over 22 percent each on a year-to-date basis, those of BPCL are up 12.5 percent.

Shares of India's oil refiners - HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are trading with gains of anywhere between 4-6 percent, starting the week off on a strong footing.

Live TV

Loading...

HPCL shares rose as much as 6.5 percent, while those of Indian Oil and BPCL rose as much as 5 percent and 4 percent respectively on Monday. The gains are also coming on the back of heavy volumes. HPCL's shares are rising on volumes that are four time higher than its 20-day average, BPCL and Indian Oil's volumes are 2.5 times and 3.5 times higher than their respective 20-day averages.
Oil Marketing Companies have seen a sharp surge in share prices over the last few months as their financial health improves. While shares of HPCL and Indian Oil have risen over 22 percent each on a year-to-date basis, those of BPCL are up 12.5 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X