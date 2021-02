Facebook has long been in the thick of an ongoing controversy related to breach of data privacy, and it has been proven on more than one occasion how the social networking website accesses its users’ data far beyond what it needs for basic functioning.

And the snooping is not limited to just activity on the platform but also digital footprints across other recently-visited websites and services, apps that you use on your phone, and the places you drop by at, physically — more so, if you ‘check-in’ at a given location.

While it is not really possible to block the data access entirely, there are a few ways to control how much information the website can log about you. The first and most simple method is by steering clear of the Facebook mobile app. Installing the app entails giving it access to the Wi-Fi networks you connect to, other apps you have, and even the model of phone that you use, apart from all your activities and personal chats on the FB app itself.

If you wish to control how much data the social networking platform is after, go to the ‘apps and notifications’ option in Android settings, click on Facebook and visit the Facebook permissions page to block your phone’s location, contacts, camera and microphone. In iOS settings, the page is listed under Facebook.

Unfortunately, however, even after you switch off the location tracking feature, FB can make out the approximate location that you access from the internet through your IP address. According to FB, that data is needed to keep “accounts secure” and “users verified”. Moreover, since FB has several profitable partnerships with other apps and data brokers, it gets automatic data access from other apps on your phone.

But then FB is a free app, so it’s easy to fall for its give-data-access-to-improve-services trope. However, if you feel a line is being crossed, there’s a simple way out, again — uninstall the app! If you can’t do without FB, sign in through a search engine instead of the app, and keep your activity to a bare minimum — no checking in to places you visit, no tagging photos and absolutely no playing games and quizzes that invariably request data access. Take off elaborate details in your profile information and share posts judiciously.

Try to snip links between the mobile apps connected to Facebook, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, so that you can restrict third parties from accessing your data. It will keep your information secure from potential hackers too.

Facebook may offer more tools to help you limit the data collection, but the reality is that they do little in this regard and more in terms of how the information is harnessed to personalise ads. Among other tricks to curb the snooping are using a VPN to conceal your real location, lock down the privacy settings of your browser to avoid being extensively tracked by marketers, and use your browser's incognito mode as much as you can.

Meanwhile, Apple will also start rolling out App Tracking Transparency feature by early spring.

Apple's much-contested privacy feature that will require app developers to seek permission from users to track them for ad targeting will be launched with the next iOS 14 beta.