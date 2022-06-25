How to become a certified enterprise risk consultant and set up your risk consultancy

Risk is a component of daily life. Whether it is a supply chain, technology, infrastructure, airport security, housing, or hospital, there is a need for organisations to manage risks effectively to achieve their goals and objectives.

Risk management is the process of proactively identifying, analysing, and mitigating risks, which enables organisations to foresee emerging threats and develop strategies to minimise the impact. Whether it is the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war, the crisis in Sri Lanka or a series of external shocks that the world has witnessed over the years, including corporate governance issues or the 2008-09 financial crisis, organisations have learned the importance of holistic risk management, which goes above and beyond finance or insurance.

Consequently, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) (which includes environmental, social, governance, geopolitical, technological, and financial risks) has emerged as one of the best opportunities in a world with increasing uncertainties and interconnected events.

What is Enterprise Risk Management?

Enterprise Risk Management focuses on strategically managing risks for the entire firm or organisation. It is an organisation-wide strategy that shapes the overall risk culture by guiding all business and support functions to integrate risk-based decision-making in everything they do. During the process, risk champions, essentially the front-line officers or business teams, are expected to identify "what can go wrong" in their decisions and analyse events that have the potential to impede the company in achieving its business goals.

growth. The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) defines ERM as the most holistic way to help organisations understand, assess, and manage risks to increase the probability of success and reduce the chances of failure. ERM has the potential to enable companies to assess which risks can be turned into an opportunity to drivegrowth.

ERM applies across sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail, supply chain, etc., as well as across roles and functions, such as sales, procurement, legal, research and development, marketing and human resources. Consequently, professionals who aspire to start their own risk consultancy business can advise and support clients across any sector or industry given the regulatory mandates and disclosure requirements on ERM and risk management (including ESG) from SEBI, RBI, IRDAI, MCA and others.

What Does a Certified Enterprise Risk Management Consultant Do?

An enterprise risk management consultant is an advisor who supports small, medium and large organisations in identifying, assessing and mitigating risks including developing a detailed enterprise risk management policy. Certified ERM consultants carry significant expertise in complex problem solving, implementing global standards and frameworks, analytical thinking, negotiation and stakeholder management whilst they seek to build risk-intelligence across the value chain. They provide organisations with the required capacity to improve corporate assurance frameworks and internal controls while identifying risky opportunities and handling the companies’ hazards and also help in complying with local risk regulations.

Why Do Companies Need Qualified Consultants for ERM?

ERM consultants have a crucial role to play in enhancing organisational success through the identification of potential uncertainties/risks/crises, assessing these events and then developing response strategies to reduce the impact and likelihood of these events. Enterprise risk consultants work with the Chief Risk Officer / Risk Committee / Risk Champions in developing a risk appetite statement (including risk tolerance and risk capacity) which can be reviewed every year. A risk appetite statement defines the amount of risk an organisation is willing to take.

A certified ERM consultant helps organisations develop resilient and sustainable business models. A company without an ERM strategy is vulnerable to a range of risks and prone to losses. However, a qualified ERM expert can integrate best practices from the industry, drive cultural change towards risk-based thinking, enhance the quality of risk registers, create mechanisms to stress test controls, conduct risk brainstorming workshops, improve regulatory disclosures, implement the latest techniques like scenario planning and horizon scanning and ensure adequate preparedness for unforeseen circumstances and catastrophic risks and crises.

With the accelerated adoption of technology over the past few years, the number and ways of cyberattacks and data breaches are increasing by the day. As a result, it is becoming more challenging to predict new cyber threats and stay ahead of them. A qualified ERM consultant with a qualification in Digital Risk Management possesses the expertise to identify and manage these new-age digital issues as well.

How to Become a Certified Enterprise Risk Consultant?

qualified enterprise risk consultants. The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) offers globally recognised ERM qualifications and pathways to becoming a Certified Enterprise Risk Expert and Certified Fellow in ERM . IRM is the world’s leading professional body with recognition in 143 countries. Students, young professionals as well as executives can enroll for IRM examinations and thereafter setup their own practice in ERM consulting or work asqualified enterprise risk consultants.

Candidates who wish to become a Certified Fellow need to complete five levels. All levels after Level 1 provide candidates with professional designations that are recognised across the world with access to a global community of enterprise risk experts.

Level 1 facilitates an understanding of the fundamentals over two months. Students are eligible to enroll for the Level 1 examination after Grade 12, without work experience or with a maximum of 24 months of experience. Working professionals looking to enroll for the exam need to have completed their graduation with a minimum of two years of full-time experience in a field or sector outside of risk management. The examination is held four times a year — in February, May, August and November. Successful candidates are then eligible to enroll for IRM’s Level 2 examination.

Level 2 , which is the International Certificate, provides candidates with advanced knowledge of the theory and practice of risk management. To be eligible for Level 2, candidates must either have cleared the Level 1 examination or possess 2-3 years of work experience in risk management. There are two electives to choose from — Enterprise Risk Management and Financial Services Risk Management. Candidates learn about the latest frameworks, standards and regulations across the globe, how to apply the principles and concepts of risk management, and gain an understanding of the multidisciplinary nature of risk management across different organisations, thereby acquiring the ability to make risk-based decisions according to any sector. They can choose to take the examination in either June or November. Aspirants, who clear the Level-2 examination successfully, acquire the designation IRMCert and will also qualify for entry into Level 3.

IRM's Level 3 qualification encompasses key aspects of risk management that will help candidates develop the skills required to create a risk-focused culture in organisations. Students who are Level 2 qualified and possess a graduate or postgraduate degree, and professionals who have cleared Level 2 are eligible to enroll. The modules for Level 3 are research based, and candidates are assessed through practical assignments and a concluding dissertation. Students who clear this level successfully, are awarded the designation GradIRM, which is equivalent to an International Masters.

There are two routes to Level 4, which awards the designation CMIRM (Certified Member of IRM) and allows successful candidates to use the title Certified Risk Professional. Professionals should have completed IRM’s Level 3 examination in India with a minimum of three years of practical experience in a risk role, as well as at least 30 hours of Certified Professional Development (CPD) activities annually.

Alternatively, if a professional holds a senior strategic and decision-making role and has at least eight years of relevant experience, they are eligible to apply directly for CMIRM through the senior executive route. There is no examination at this level, however, as a Certified Member, IRM professionals are required to adhere to IRM’s global Professional Code of Conduct and meet the requirements of IRM’s CPD scheme.

IRM’s Level 5 offers the designation CFIRM (Certified Fellow of IRM). Eligible professionals should have had held the CMIRM designation for at least 2 years, have a minimum of eight years of risk management work experience, and should have completed 30 hours of CPD activities in the year prior to applying.

The Digital Risk Management qualification — developed in conjunction with Warwick University (UK). It helps candidates acquire an understanding of risk management in a digitised world and equips them with the knowledge to apply risk management concepts to successfully identify, assess, and mitigate digital risks throughout organisations. Examinations are conducted twice a year, in June and November.

IRM’s Supply Chain Risk Management qualification equips candidates with the knowledge of supply chain operations and the risk implications of ongoing developments from both public and private perspectives. It enables professionals to understand supply chain challenges in the contemporary context of complexity, interconnectedness, and value-added networks, as well as address supply chain risks in alignment with the concepts of sustainability, urbanisation and Industry 4.0. Examinations for the Supply Chain Risk Management qualification are also conducted twice a year, in June and November.

Starting a business has two advantages — it allows individuals to set up an entrepreneurial venture, and it also enables them to contribute to India’s economic development through job creation. Employment poses the greatest development challenge to the country, with the need to create 100 million more jobs by 2030. Entrepreneurship is one solution for this, however, investment in human and physical infrastructure is a key influencing factor. A Certified Enterprise Risk Consultant has the advantage of being able to run their own consultancy business with minimal physical infrastructure while also being able to contribute to employment creation, as the company grows and adds employees.

In the current global economic climate, volatility and uncertainty reign supreme, and many more enterprise risk management practitioners will be needed to steer organisations successfully towards business growth. There is, consequently, a lot of potential for Certified Enterprise Risk Consultants to create tremendous value for the Indian economy by setting up their own risk consultancy after completing the IRM’s gold standard ERM qualifications.