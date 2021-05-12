How food MNCs like McDonald’s and Kellogg’s adapted to the Indian palate Updated : May 12, 2021 12:50:59 IST Kellogg’s muesli and cornflakes are now very much a part of many Indians’ first meal in the morning. The breakfast cereals segment that Kellogg’s dominates is a small part of the overall packaged food market. When McDonald’s marched into India in October 1996 culinary blasphemies such as McAloo Tikki burger, Masala Grill Chicken and Spicy Paneer Wrap would have been unthinkable. Published : May 12, 2021 12:50 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply