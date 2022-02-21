How did TCS do since Rajesh Gopinathan took charge as CEO? Here are the results

Rajesh Gopinathan, who took over from N Chandrasekaran as chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on February 21, 2017, has completed five years at the helm.

A major portion of the tenure was while the COVID-19 pandemic was on. Still, TCS market cap (in rupee terms) grew by about 468 percent to Rs 13.99 lakh crore in February 2022 from February 2017.

TCS’ swift transition to remote working was facilitated by its Secure Borderless Workspaces operating model. The company said these new ways of working and managing businesses presented a great opportunity to not just "recover" but to "accelerate transformation".

While attrition has become a cause for concern in the IT industry over the past year – mainly due to the pandemic – TCS said it had been able to keep those numbers “well below industry levels”.

Also read:

TCS recently announced a buyback of equity worth up to Rs 18,000 crore. A buyback allows companies to invest in themselves. It's a tender buyback, in which TCS will buy 4 crore shares at a fixed price of Rs 4,500 per share. February 23rd is set as the record date for the buyback. Monday was the last date to become eligible for TCS buyback.

Under Gopinathan, many other metrics at India's largest IT company saw a rise.

Here is a look at Rajesh Gopinathan’s 5 years at TCS in numbers:

Market cap

April 2018: TCS touched $100 billion in market cap

September 2021: Market cap touched $200 billion

Share price

Share price grew from ₹1,204 in Feb 2017 to ₹3,794 on Feb 18, 2022

Revenue

Revenue up from $18.5 billion in the calendar year 2017 To $25 billion in the calendar year 2021, up 42.5 percent

Net profit

The company’s net profit climbed up to $4.5 billion in 2021-22 from $3.8 billion in 2016-17

Clients

$50 million-plus clients up by 25.5 percent and $100 million-plus clients up by 56.75 percent

Employees

Strength up 42.5 percent – from 390,880 in the calendar year 2017 to 556,986 in the calendar year 2021.

TCS has more than 200,514 women in its workforce, comprising 36 percent. TCS has witnessed a 67 percent increase in the number of women in senior leadership positions since FY16.