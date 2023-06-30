HDFC's Deepak Parekh writes letter to shareholders, announces retirement ahead of merger

As HDFC hands the baton, my wish is that our core founding values of kindness, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness gets woven deeper into the fabric of the HDFC group, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh wrote in the letter to shareholders announcing his retirement.

Expressing confidence in the housing business remaining "immense for several years to come" as HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd are set to merge, the company's long standing Chairman Deepak Parekh announced his retirement formally on Friday.

Live TV

Loading...

"We are extremely confident that the runway for housing finance in India will remain immense for several years to come," he said in a letter to shareholders expressing gratitude to them on the occasion.

"It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased and our legacy will be taken forward," he said.