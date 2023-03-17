HDFC to consider raising Rs 57,000 crore via NCDs on March 27

HDFC had received 92 bids aggregating to Rs 27,863 crores for the NCDs on Electronic Bidding Platform. Out of which the corporation accepted 55 bids for the said NCDs issue aggregating to Rs 25,000 crores at a coupon rate of 7.97 percent per annum.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Board of Directors on March 27 will hold a meeting to consider issuance of unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures, in various tranches, under a Shelf Placement Memorandum, aggregating to Rs 57,000 crores on a private placement basis.

On April 4, 2022, HDFC announced a merger with HDFC Bank which is dubbed one of the largest mergers in India's corporate history. The amalgamated entity is estimated to have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crores.

After the complete deal and merger, existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of HDFC Bank. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved the order for its approval of the merger. As per HDFC Counsel, no objections were filed in the matter and the hearing concluded on February 28.

The company reported a rise of 13 percent in its Q3 net profit and net income interest on a year-on-year basis, while Q3 net interest margin stood at 3.5 percent.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 HDFC’s CEO, Keki Mistry said, ‘Overall loan growth has been impacted by reduction in non-individual Loans. Expect cost of funds impact to neutralise in the coming quarters. The merger will get completed by June/July. Have asked for forbearance from RBI, have not heard from them yet.’

The stock is currently trading flat at Rs 1,550 per share and is down nearly 2.5 percent for the week.