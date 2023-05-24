Hopscotch gets $20 million; Amazon, Facebook’s co-founder & others invest

Apart from Amazon, other participants included Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, as well as other existing investors, including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures.

Kid’s fashion brand Hopscotch parent company, Hit the Mark, raised $20 million in a funding round led by Amazon. This round will enable the company to expand its offerings and serve even more customers with the latest styles in kids' fashion.

Apart from Amazon, other participants included Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, as well as other existing investors, including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures.

"Hopscotch is the go-to digital brand for parents who want their kids to look stylish - everyday and on every special occasion," said Rahul Anand, Founder and CEO of Hopscotch. "This investment allows us to invest in marketing, broaden our selection, and enable more customers to express their unique sense of style."

“Hopscotch has strong brand recall in the kids’ category. With this investment, we are happy to work with Hopscotch as it continues to reach and delight more customers. Rahul, the founder, and his management team are passionate about building out the brand. We have been impressed to see what they have done till date”, said Preetham N, Director, Corporate Development at Amazon.

With financial support from Amazon and other investors, the company is now well-positioned to accelerate growth and increase its market share.

According to Crunchbase, the company has raised a total of $ 52.8 Million in funding, before the latest round. Their latest funding was raised in 2020. This fundraise comes at a time when other competitions are entering into fierce competition.