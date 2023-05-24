Hopscotch gets $20 million; Amazon, Facebook’s co-founder & others invest

Apart from Amazon, other participants included Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, as well as other existing investors, including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures.

Kid’s fashion brand Hopscotch parent company, Hit the Mark, raised $20 million in a funding round led by Amazon. This round will enable the company to expand its offerings and serve even more customers with the latest styles in kids' fashion.

"Hopscotch is the go-to digital brand for parents who want their kids to look stylish - everyday and on every special occasion," said Rahul Anand, Founder and CEO of Hopscotch. "This investment allows us to invest in marketing, broaden our selection, and enable more customers to express their unique sense of style."