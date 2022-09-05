HOP Electric launches OXO e-bike, plans to invest up to Rs 200 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

HOP Electric Mobility launched its high-speed electric motorcycle HOP OXO on Monday. It comes in two variants - OXO and OXO-X with introductory prices of Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh respectively. The company's other existing models include low-speed electric scooters HOP LYF and HOP LEO with prices starting at Rs 65,500 and Rs 72,500 respectively.

The startup's new electric bike is powered by a 3.75 kWh battery pack with a range of 150 km per charge. The company claims that it can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket with 0 to 80 percent charging in less than 4 hours.

Founder & CEO of HOP Electric Mobility, Ketan Mehta said that his company plans to invest up to Rs 200 crore in the next year on new products and setting up charging infrastructure. He also talked about setting up an electric vehicle park at Neemrana in Rajasthan in collaboration.

"The new plant at Neemrana will have an annual production capacity of 5 lakh units. The first phase of the plant is expected to be operational by mid-2023."

"Cumulatively, till now we've invested close to Rs 50 crore in this business and going forward we are ready to put in up to Rs 200 crore in less than next 12 months," Mehta told PTI.

HOP Electric Mobility has a manufacturing unit in Jaipur with a production capacity of 50,000 units per year. "In terms of capacity, we can do up to 1.2 lakh units a year. That should be sufficient at least for the next few months to supply the motorcycle as well as the scooters," Mehta said.

On the EV park, he said, "We are currently acquiring land for developing a new EV park, at Neemrana (Rajasthan) which is 60 acres. The 60 acres will be utilised by us and our component suppliers and partners. We will be allocating the land to set up their units also."

Mehta, informing about the company's funding said that it will be raising external funding through the Series A round and has already raised USD 2.6 million out of a total of USD 10 million planned.

"We will be closing the balance of the fundraising by the end of the financial year," Mehta said.

