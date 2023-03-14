Honeywell International Inc: Vimal Kapur to succeed Darius Adamczyk as new CEO

Vimal Kapur would succeed Darius Adamczyk as CEO on June 1. He currently serves as the president and chief operating officer of Honeywell.
Diversified manufacturer and American industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc on Tuesday announced Vimal Kapur, a 34-year old company veteran as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kapur would succeed Darius Adamczyk as CEO on June 1.
He currently serves as the president and chief operating officer of Honeywell. In this role, he creates new solutions to help customers drive their sustainability transformations and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. In addition, Vimal oversees Honeywell’s operating system, Honeywell Accelerator, and oversees Honeywell’s five strategic business groups, as per the company.
Kapur had previously headed the building technologies unit of the American multinational conglomerate. He served as President and CEO of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) and President and CEO of Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) for three years before PMT.
Prior to Vimal’s HBT leadership role, he served as President of Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) where he led the business through an oil and gas downturn and positioned it to emerge as an even stronger competitor in 2015. Before that, Vimal was Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Solutions line of business for HPS, where he built the foundation of a strong software business.
Over a Honeywell career that has spanned more than three decades, Vimal has held several other key leadership positions, including Managing Director for Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL). Vimal graduated from Thapar Institute of Engineering in Patiala, India, as an electronics engineer with a specialization in instrumentation.
The company said that Adamczyk, who became the company’s CEO in 2017, will continue to serve as its executive chairman.
