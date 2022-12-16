Honda Cars to hike vehicle prices by up to ₹30,000 from January

The company follows in the footsteps of other manufacturers that have also announced their plans to raise prices starting in January, including the market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India, and MG Motor.

Japanese automaker Honda on Friday announced that starting in January, it will raise prices on all of its models by up to Rs 30,000 in order to partially offset the impact of increased input costs and get its cars ready for compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms.

The company follows in the footsteps of other manufacturers that have also announced their plans to raise prices starting in January, including the market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India, and MG Motor.

According to Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl, the raise would range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and varies by model. "After assessing the consistent increase in the input cost of raw materials and upcoming regulatory requirements, we will have to undergo a price revision for our products from January 23," he said.

Acs per the second phase of BS-VI emission standards, starting in April 2023, automobiles must include an onboard self-diagnostic system to track the emission levels while driving.

In order to maintain a close eye on emissions, the system will constantly monitor important components for compliance with emission requirements, such as oxygen sensors and catalytic converters.

The cars will also include programmed fuel injectors, which would regulate the timing and amount of fuel pumped into the petrol engine, in order to further reduce the amount of fuel consumed.

The vehicle's semiconductors will also need to be modified in order to monitor the throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, engine temperature, and the contents of the exhaust emissions (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, sulphur, etc.).