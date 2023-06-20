Homegrown pet food company Drools bags $60 million from L Catterton in maiden funding round

According to Drools, the company will leverage L Catterton’s expertise in the sector to further strengthen its position as the largest domestic player in India’s pet food market.

L Catterton, a global consumer-focused investment firm, has made an investment of $60 million in homegrown pet food company Drools. The deal which marks the first external round of funding raised by Drools, has valued it at $600 million.

“What truly differentiates Drools is its ability to manufacture high-quality products across the price ladder and make them available to pet parents via every relevant channel, be it online on Amazon or Flipkart, or offline in over 34,000 points of sale spanning specialty vet shops, veterinary clinics, and general trade stores,” said Anjana Sasidharan, Partner, L Catterton Asia.