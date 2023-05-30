HOEC shares decline despite a 70% rise in Q4 operating profit

HOEC’s profit after tax (PAT) grew multi-fold to Rs 107 crore in the March quarter, up 186 percent from Rs 37.2 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. (HOEC) fell over 3 percent on Tuesday, despite reporting a 70 percent growth in its operating profit for the March quarter, on a year-on-year basis.

Operating profit or EBITDA for the quarter increased by 70 percent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 80 crore during the December quarter. Margin for the period also improved to 77.5 percent from 47 percent on a sequential basis.

For full fiscal 2023, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 559 crore compared with Rs 156 crore in financial year 2022.

Giving updates on the B80 field located in the western offshore, the company said that both oil (D1) and gas (D2) wells are in continuous production and the gas is being transported through ONGC and GAIL pipeline system for offtake.

On the Dirok gas field located in the Assam-Arakan Basin, HOEC said that the gas production is around 30 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day), more than 15 percent of total Assam gas production.

HOEC MD P Elango also said that 80 percent of the realisations of the company currently comes from gas, while the rest comes from oil. Going forward, the company wants to bring that figure down to 70 percent, while the rest will come from oil.

Elango also said that the company will be able to do 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent of production in the next 9-12 months in the B80 field.