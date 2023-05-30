HOEC shares decline despite a 70% rise in Q4 operating profit

English
    HOEC’s profit after tax (PAT) grew multi-fold to Rs 107 crore in the March quarter, up 186 percent from Rs 37.2 crore in the December quarter.

    Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. (HOEC) fell over 3 percent on Tuesday, despite reporting a 70 percent growth in its operating profit for the March quarter, on a year-on-year basis.

    Operating profit or EBITDA for the quarter increased by 70 percent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 80 crore during the December quarter. Margin for the period also improved to 77.5 percent from 47 percent on a sequential basis.


