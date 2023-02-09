Hitachi Energy CEO says global economic troubles can no longer stop the transition to green energy

Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin told CNBC-TV18 that supply chain constraints could last another two quarters, amid strong tailwinds in global demand.
Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin on Thursday said that the transition to green energy is no longer can be decoupled from the global economy.
“We’re still seeing short-term headwinds in global supply chain and this could last two more quarters,” Facchin said in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.
He said the times are challenging, but the clean-energy transition cycle is decoupled from the overall economic cycle, globally. “We are expecting ups and downs, but I’m confident of positive momentum in the medium to long-term,” he added.
Facchin is in India to inaugurate Hitachi Energy’s new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power-quality factory — its 19th manufacturing facility in the country. The plant is expected to help the global energy major with backward integration of supply chain and increase its localisation levels.
The energy major’s subsidiary, NSE-listed Hitachi Energy India Ltd, has launched four plants in the last year alone. Facchin said that Hitachi’s latest plant in Chennai will serve its localisation goals. “The Chennai plant localises our converter valve manufacturing, and this completes our localisation portfolio,” he said, adding, “Nearly 80 to 85 percent of our global manufacturing is now localised.”
Indian order book sees a spike
Earlier this week, Hitachi Energy India’s Q3 numbers pointed to a 31 percent rise in order book value. Its revenues, however, dipped by 8.5 percent over sustained supply chain challenges. The company insists it is on course to drive high-growth sector demand.
“Our revenues have been impacted by supply chain constraints due to semiconductor availability,” said Venu Nuguri, MD & CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy. “But while our order book has risen by 31 percent last quarter, we’ve seen a 100 percent increase in orders in just nine months,” he added.
Nuguri said that the firm is expecting to grow faster than the Indian market in both — traditional and new-age sectors, and is on track to exporting 25 percent of its products made here.
For the moment, the outlook seems promising for the energy company. The Centre has announced plans to ensure that half its energy generation by 2030 is through renewable sources.
A week ago, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave the Indian Railways its biggest budgetary allocation, while increasing allocation to the New & Renewable Energy Ministry by 48 percent, to over Rs 10,000 crore.
Hitachi is said to benefit on account of its plans to tap into the Indian Railways market while producing of components such as transformers, which Nuguri said would be in high demand for high-speed trains.
It’s little wonder then that Hitachi, by its CEO’s own admission, is looking at India as an integral player in global supply capabilities in technology, engineering and R&D. “We are looking to strengthen our manufacturing footprint here and take back some learnings with us,” Facchin said.
He added that India will see three times more energy generation and transmission in the medium-term "and we are working with our partners and customers to resolve our supply chain constraints.”
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 5:36 PM IST
