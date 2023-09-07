Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Hitachi Energy India Ltd (HEIL) on Thursday (September 7) said it has won a contract from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Share Market Live NSE

The company will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system, according to a stock exchange filing.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2024, Hitachi Energy said.

N Venu, managing director and CEO of India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy, said, "This ... is another step towards an integrated renewable energy system. The world is rapidly realising that renewable energy is essential to deliver on the promise of a carbon-neutral future while maintaining energy security."

In this project, the power system is maintenance-ready, being factory fitted with the RelCare digital platform and comes with an EnCompass Service Agreement to safeguard reliability and availability of operations, it said.

Today, 33GW of clean power in India flows through Hitachi Energy’s technology.

Shares of Hitachi Energy India Ltd ended at Rs 4,464.20, up by Rs 122.65, or 2.83 percent on the BSE.