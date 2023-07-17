homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHindware Home Innovation appoints Salil Kappoor as new CEO

Hindware Home Innovation appoints Salil Kappoor as new CEO

2 Min Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 17, 2023 7:39:19 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd ended at Rs 561.40, up by Rs 1.70, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

Consumer appliances and building products company Hindware Home Innovation Ltd (formerly Somany Home Innovation Ltd) on Monday, July 17, said the company has appointed Salil Kappoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from July 18, 2023.

"...we would like to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommended to the board of directors the appointment of Salil Kappoor as the chief executive officer of the company in its meeting held today i.e. 17th July, 2023 with effect from July 18, 2023," according to a stock exchange filing.


Kappoor holds a graduate degree in BTech and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi. He brings with him over 30 years of rich and diverse experience across industries, especially in the consumer durable space, Hindware Home Innovation said.

In his earlier stints, he has served in leadership capacities in organisations such as LG Electronics, Samsung, Voltas, etc. During his latest stint, he was leading the appliances division at Orient Electric as the business unit head.

Hindware Home Innovation is the fastest-growing player in Indian consumer appliances and a leader in the building products segment. Hindware's home appliances business includes a selection of household appliances like chimneys, built-in hobs, dishwashers, cooktops, built-in ovens, cooking ranges, water purifiers, and sinks.

