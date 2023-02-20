India reiterates dissent to Hindustan Zinc buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets

CNBC-TV18 had reported about the government opposing the said transaction citing sources with knowledge of the matter on February 6.

In confirmation of a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak, the government has reiterated its dissent in Hindustan Zinc's proposed acquisition of Vedanta's global Zinc assets.

The government said that it will explore legal options in matters of the said deal and has asked Hindustan Zinc to explore other cashless methods for acquisition of these assets.

The dissent has been recorded by directors nominated for appointment by the government, namely Farida Naik, Veena Kumari Dermal and Nirupama Kotru.

The deal entails an immediate cash consideration of $2.4 billion to Vedanta Limited for sale of THL Zinc, Mauritius, with assets in Namibia and South Africa, with the balance $0.58 billion being paid later.

During Vedanta's quarterly earnings last month, the company had announced that it will transfer its international zinc assets to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. Based on the current shareholding patter, Vedanta holds 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Sources had also said that Hindustan Zinc went ahead with the exchange filing on this move despite government directors on its board objecting to this $2.98 billion buyout during the company's board meeting as well.

The government currently holds 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, which it plans on divesting in the current financial year. The objection may also put the said divestment plans into jeopardy.

During Hindustan Zinc's earnings call, the company's CEO Arun Misra responded to a question on the government's opposition to the deal by saying, "When we say Board approval, we don’t see individually which director opined what. But we can see overall, the Board has approved it."

Shares of Vedanta are little changed while those of Hindustan Zinc are trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 323.20.