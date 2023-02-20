Government aims to vote out Hindustan Zinc deal in EGM ; no question of reviewing position: Exclusive

Another source CNBCTV18 had spoken to earlier said , “We will go to court” , on being asked what if Vedanta doesn’t back down.
The government is tooth and nail opposed to the use of Hindustan Zinc's balance sheet by the Vedanta Group to fund its purchase of its global zinc assets.
After today's exchange filing which made the government's dissent public and formal, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18 that there is no question of any talks with Hindustan Zinc on this matter.
"Our position is stated and public , why are you asking such questions?" , said the source on being consistently asked if government would be open to talks on the issue.
The government's premise is that Hindustan Zinc will be outvoted in the Extraordinary General Meeting as the company requires shareholder approval for the deal.
This point was confirmed by Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra, who said that the company operates within the parameters of corporate governance and that any board decision on the transaction will require majority approval from minority shareholders.
Any M&A requires a special resolution to be passed with three-quarters majority. As the government holds more than 25 percent stake, this won’t be possible if it opposes.
The government in its exchange filing today has said , "Will explore all legal avenues available to the Government of India in this regard".
However, since HZL is likely to be outvoted in the EGM , the question of going to court may not arise.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 321.70.
