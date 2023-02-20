English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGovernment aims to vote out Hindustan Zinc deal in EGM ; no question of reviewing position: Exclusive

Government aims to vote out Hindustan Zinc deal in EGM ; no question of reviewing position: Exclusive

Government aims to vote out Hindustan Zinc deal in EGM ; no question of reviewing position: Exclusive
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sapna Das  Feb 20, 2023 2:21:55 PM IST (Updated)

Another source CNBCTV18 had spoken to earlier said , “We will go to court” , on being asked what if Vedanta doesn’t back down.

The government is tooth and nail opposed to the use of Hindustan Zinc's balance sheet by the Vedanta Group to fund its purchase of its global zinc assets.

Recommended Articles

View All
Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers

Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers

Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities

World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting

Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting

Feb 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


After today's exchange filing which made the government's dissent public and formal, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18 that there is no question of any talks with Hindustan Zinc on this matter.
"Our position is stated and public , why are you asking such questions?" , said the source on being consistently asked if government would be open to talks on the issue.
The government's premise is that Hindustan Zinc will be outvoted in the Extraordinary General Meeting as the company requires shareholder approval for the deal.
This point was confirmed by Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra, who said that the company operates within the parameters of corporate governance and that any board decision on the transaction will require majority approval from minority shareholders.
Any M&A requires a special resolution to be passed with three-quarters majority. As the government holds more than 25 percent stake, this won’t be possible if it opposes.
Another source CNBCTV18 had spoken to earlier said , “We will go to court” , on being asked what if Vedanta doesn’t back down. The government in its exchange filing today has said , “Will explore all legal avenues available to the Government of India in this regard”.
However, since HZL is likely to be outvoted in the EGM , the question of going to court may not arise.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 321.70.
Also Read: India reiterates dissent to Hindustan Zinc buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 2:18 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Samvardhana Motherson's latest acquisition brings it very close to car makers

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X