Hindustan Zinc Share Price: Stock snaps seven-day winning streak after dividend announcement

Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in an overall payout of Rs 2,957.72 crore for the company. Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in financial year 2023.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 3.5 percent lower on Thursday after the company declared its first interim dividend for financial year 2024. The stock has snapped a seven-day winning streak after the announcement.

The Vedanta-promoted company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, which turned out to be the lowest dividend payout in over three years. No interim dividend declared by the company since 2020 was in single digits.

Based on the shareholding pattern, Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in a windfall of Rs 1,920 crore for Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92 percent stake in the company, nearly all of which is pledged.

Currently, Hindustan Zinc has cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 10,061 crore and total borrowings to the tune of Rs 11,841 crore.