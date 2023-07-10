CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeHindustan Zinc Share Price: Stock snaps seven day winning streak after dividend announcement News

Hindustan Zinc Share Price: Stock snaps seven-day winning streak after dividend announcement

Hindustan Zinc Share Price: Stock snaps seven-day winning streak after dividend announcement
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 10, 2023 12:57:07 PM IST (Published)

Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in an overall payout of Rs 2,957.72 crore for the company. Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in financial year 2023.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 3.5 percent lower on Thursday after the company declared its first interim dividend for financial year 2024. The stock has snapped a seven-day winning streak after the announcement.

Live TV

Loading...

The Vedanta-promoted company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, which turned out to be the lowest dividend payout in over three years. No interim dividend declared by the company since 2020 was in single digits.
Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in an overall payout of Rs 2,957.72 crore for the company. Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in financial year 2023. The final dividend announcement that it made in March this year had drained the company of all its cash on the books and it had turned into a net debt company from a net cash one.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X