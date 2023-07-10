Hindustan Zinc Share Price: Stock snaps seven-day winning streak after dividend announcement

Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in an overall payout of Rs 2,957.72 crore for the company. Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in financial year 2023.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 3.5 percent lower on Thursday after the company declared its first interim dividend for financial year 2024. The stock has snapped a seven-day winning streak after the announcement.

The Vedanta-promoted company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, which turned out to be the lowest dividend payout in over three years. No interim dividend declared by the company since 2020 was in single digits.