Hindustan Zinc AGM: This is what Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar plans to do to counter weak prices

Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said that the company is planning aggressive cost cuts to address weak zinc prices. She further said that falling zinc prices pose a great challenge to the company.

Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting, the HZL Chairperson said that the company will be reducing its coal dependence by 50 percent within the next two years or 2025. It plans on doing this as part of its ESG goals.

She further added that its Pantnagar plant is fully powered by renewable energy and its solar and wind projects account for 180 MW and 250 MW respectively.

Hebbar further said that the company became the first in the country to introduce battery operated Electric Vehicles in underground mining.

"Zinc will play a key role in India's growth story," Hebbar said, adding that the company is looking to increase its Zinc production from 1 million tonnes currently to 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

Hindustan Zinc produced over 1 million tonne of refined metal in financial year 2023. It also achieved its highest-ever mined metal production of 257 kt in the June quarter.

The company, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. also disclosed to the stock exchanges today that its promoter has released pledge on 13.94 crore shares or nearly 3.3 percent of the total equity.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. owns a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, most of which is pledged.

The dynamics of pledged shares in Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta undergo frequent changes as a result of the facility agreements established with security agents such as Citi, Axis Trustee and others. A prior instance of such a shift occurred on August 1 when Hindustan Zinc announced an augmentation in pledged shares in favor of Citi.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are now at the day's high after the company's AGM. The stock is trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 315.90. The stock is still down 3 percent so far in 2023.