CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHindustan Zinc AGM: This is what Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar plans to do to counter weak prices

Hindustan Zinc AGM: This is what Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar plans to do to counter weak prices

Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting, the HZL Chairperson said that its Pantnagar plant is fully powered by renewable energy and its solar and wind projects account for 180 MW and 250 MW respectively.

Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 24, 2023 12:50:35 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Hindustan Zinc AGM: This is what Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar plans to do to counter weak prices
Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said that the company is planning aggressive cost cuts to address weak zinc prices. She further said that falling zinc prices pose a great challenge to the company.

Share Market Live


Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting, the HZL Chairperson said that the company will be reducing its coal dependence by 50 percent within the next two years or 2025. It plans on doing this as part of its ESG goals.
She further added that its Pantnagar plant is fully powered by renewable energy and its solar and wind projects account for 180 MW and 250 MW respectively.
Hebbar further said that the company became the first in the country to introduce battery operated Electric Vehicles in underground mining.
"Zinc will play a key role in India's growth story," Hebbar said, adding that the company is looking to increase its Zinc production from 1 million tonnes currently to 1.5 million tonnes per annum.
Hindustan Zinc produced over 1 million tonne of refined metal in financial year 2023. It also achieved its highest-ever mined metal production of 257 kt in the June quarter.
The company, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. also disclosed to the stock exchanges today that its promoter has released pledge on 13.94 crore shares or nearly 3.3 percent of the total equity.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. owns a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, most of which is pledged.
The dynamics of pledged shares in Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta undergo frequent changes as a result of the facility agreements established with security agents such as Citi, Axis Trustee and others. A prior instance of such a shift occurred on August 1 when Hindustan Zinc announced an augmentation in pledged shares in favor of Citi.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are now at the day's high after the company's AGM. The stock is trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 315.90. The stock is still down 3 percent so far in 2023.
First Published: Aug 24, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Anil AgarwalHindustan ZincVedanta

Recommended Articles

View All
Reliance AGM on Aug 28: IPO timelines, Netflix partnership to 5G roadmap, here’s what to expect

Reliance AGM on Aug 28: IPO timelines, Netflix partnership to 5G roadmap, here’s what to expect

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Manappuram block deal: 11% equity exchanged, Quinag likely a seller

Manappuram block deal: 11% equity exchanged, Quinag likely a seller

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Suzlon Energy rises nearly 2% on 31.5 MW wind power project win

Suzlon Energy rises nearly 2% on 31.5 MW wind power project win

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Newsletter | Chandrayaan 3: Rover takes a walk on moon; Google rolls out Dark Web Report feature in India & more

Newsletter | Chandrayaan 3: Rover takes a walk on moon; Google rolls out Dark Web Report feature in India & more

Aug 24, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X