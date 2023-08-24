Hindustan Zinc promoter Vedanta releases pledge on 3% equity

In a recent development, Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has announced a disclosure to the stock exchanges in relation to release of some pledged shares from Axis Trustee. The promoter of this zinc player has regained ownership of 13.94 crore shares, translating to approximately 3.3 percent of the equity.

Consequently, Axis Trustee now holds 18.38 crore shares, accounting for an encumbrance-based equity of 4.34 percent within Hindustan Zinc.

The dynamics of pledged shares in Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta undergo frequent changes as a result of the facility agreements established with security agents such as Citi, Axis Trustee and others. A prior instance of such a shift occurred on August 1 when Hindustan Zinc announced an augmentation in pledged shares in favor of Citi.

The company clarified that this move was in accordance with the Facility Agreement, which mandates the maintenance of a certain level of control and ownership by the guarantor company. In an effort to uphold the conditions of the Facility Agreement, the company pledged certain shares of Hindustan Zinc through the depository system on May 22, 2023.

This pledge was executed in favor of Axis Trustee Services Limited, functioning as the Onshore Security Agent. Similar arrangements were also made with Citi, both motivated by the same commitment to maintaining control and ownership levels stipulated by the Facility Agreement.

As of June this year, Vedanta, as the primary promoter, held a stake of 64.92 percent (equivalent to 274.31 crore shares) in Hindustan Zinc. However, a significant proportion of this stake—approximately 99.37 percent (272 crore shares)—was pledged. With the release of 3.3 percent equity now factored in, the ratio of pledged shares to promoter holding is projected to decrease to around 96.4 percent.

Shifting focus to the company's debt repayment strategy, Vedanta Resources faces a noteworthy financial milestone with approximately $2 billion in bonds maturing in 2024. This includes a substantial repayment of $1.1 billion scheduled for January.

Also Read: Anil Agarwal aims to make Vedanta Resources a debt free company