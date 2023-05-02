Government considers Hindustan Zinc's plan to buy Vedanta's international zinc assets as a closed chapter

Hindustan Zinc's proposal to buy Vedanta's international assets now stands closed, government sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The sources said that the government considers the issue as resolved and "behind us," adding that Hindustan Zinc's AGM has not taken up the proposal within the stipulated period.

Sources further said that the company did not take the mandatory shareholder approval for this transaction within the mandated three months.

The transaction was supposed to unlock value, monetise the international zinc assets and also create substantial synergies for Hindustan Zinc.

However, the government opposed the transaction and stated that Hindustan Zinc went ahead with the move despite government directors on its board objecting to this transaction during the company's board meeting.

The government then said it will explore legal options in matters of the said deal and asked Hindustan Zinc to explore other cashless methods for acquisition of these assets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on March 3, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal warned the government that Hindustan Zinc will start going down without the deal.

"This was a good proposal, and it gives an immediate boost to Hindustan Zinc’s access to minerals. It is still there, and we are talking to all shareholders," he had said.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading little changed at Rs 315.1, while those of Vedanta are up by 0.9 percent at Rs 281.75.