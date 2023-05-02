Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGovernment considers Hindustan Zinc's plan to buy Vedanta's international zinc assets as a closed chapter

Government considers Hindustan Zinc's plan to buy Vedanta's international zinc assets as a closed chapter

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   May 2, 2023 2:38 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Hindustan Zinc had proposed a $2.98 billion acquisition of Vedanta's international zinc assets which the government had opposed.

business | May 2, 2023 1:58 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc's proposal to buy Vedanta's international assets now stands closed, government sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The sources said that the government considers the issue as resolved and "behind us," adding that Hindustan Zinc's AGM has not taken up the proposal within the stipulated period.
Sources further said that the company did not take the mandatory shareholder approval for this transaction within the mandated three months.
In January this year, Vedanta had announced that it will transfer its international zinc assets to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. Vedanta holds 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc.
The transaction was supposed to unlock value, monetise the international zinc assets and also create substantial synergies for Hindustan Zinc.
However, the government opposed the transaction and stated that Hindustan Zinc went ahead with the move despite government directors on its board objecting to this transaction during the company's board meeting.
The government then said it will explore legal options in matters of the said deal and asked Hindustan Zinc to explore other cashless methods for acquisition of these assets.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on March 3, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal warned the government that Hindustan Zinc will start going down without the deal.
When asked if he will find another buyer for Vedanta's international zinc assets instead of merging it with HZL, he said, "Over my dead body".
Last month, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra told CNBC-TV18 that buying Vedanta’s international zinc assets is a good move. However, did not provide a timeline for the deal.
"This was a good proposal, and it gives an immediate boost to Hindustan Zinc’s access to minerals. It is still there, and we are talking to all shareholders," he had said.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading little changed at Rs 315.1, while those of Vedanta are up by 0.9 percent at Rs 281.75.
Also Read: 91% of Vedanta's holding in Hindustan Zinc is now pledged
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: May 2, 2023 1:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X