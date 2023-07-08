Hindustan Zinc declares interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, Vedanta to get Rs 1,920 crore

Based on the shareholding pattern, Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in a windfall of Rs 1,920 crore for Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92 percent stake in the company, nearly all of which is pledged.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share at a board meeting held today. This is the first dividend payout by the company in financial year 2024.

Record date for the interim dividend payout has been fixed as July 15, 2023, according to the company's exchange filing.

This is also the lowest interim dividend announcement that the company has made in the last three years.

Based on the shareholding pattern, Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in a windfall of Rs 1,920 crore for Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92 percent stake in the company, nearly all of which is pledged.

Currently, Hindustan Zinc has cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 10,061 crore and total borrowings to the tune of Rs 11,841 crore.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on July 6 that Hindustan Zinc can also declare a dividend of as low as Rs 5 per share, which would amount to a Rs 1,371 crore windfall for Vedanta, just enough for its parent to fulfill its pending debt obligations for the quarter.

As is the norm, once Hindustan Zinc makes its dividend announcement, Vedanta Ltd. may have its own board meet to declare dividend, which would result in a windfall for its parent company. Hindustan Zinc had last declared dividend in March this year, post which, Vedanta Ltd. had announced a dividend payout of its own in May.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc have gained 4.7 percent this year, while those of Vedanta have declined by 11.1 percent.