Hindustan Zinc declares interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, Vedanta to get Rs 1,920 crore

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 8, 2023 10:48:56 AM IST (Published)

Based on the shareholding pattern, Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement will result in a windfall of Rs 1,920 crore for Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92 percent stake in the company, nearly all of which is pledged.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share at a board meeting held today. This is the first dividend payout by the company in financial year 2024.

Record date for the interim dividend payout has been fixed as July 15, 2023, according to the company's exchange filing.
The dividend announcement will result in an overall payout of Rs 2,957.72 crore for the company. Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in financial year 2023. The final dividend announcement that it made in March this year had drained the company of all its cash on the books and it had turned into a net debt company from a net cash one.
