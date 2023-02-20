Hindustan Zinc CEO hopeful of OFS to go through before March 31 this year: Exclusive

Hindustan Zinc's CEO and whole-time Director Arun Misra is hopeful that the proposed Offer for Sale of the company will be completed before the end of the current financial year.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Misra said that he has worked extensively with the government on the roadshows for the same and that he is still in touch with them. "I am very hopeful that before March we should have this (OFS) in the best interests of everyone," he said.

With regards to Vedanta's participation in the OFS, Misra said that it will be subject to how much stake is put for sale in the OFS and the amount of stake Vedanta can buy is subject to the regulations put in place for the same. As of date, Vedanta holds 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc.

The dissent has been recorded by directors nominated for appointment by the government, namely Farida Naik, Veena Kumari Dermal and Nirupama Kotru.

The deal entails an immediate cash consideration of $2.4 billion to Vedanta Limited for sale of THL Zinc, Mauritius, with assets in Namibia and South Africa, with the balance $0.58 billion being paid later.

Speaking on the objection, Misra said that the company operates within the parameters of corporate governance and that any board decision on the transaction will require majority approval from minority shareholders. The government holds a 29 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc and counts as a minority shareholder.

Misra further said that he will work with all stakeholders, including the government and convince them about the strategy they want to follow.

"Hindustan Zinc needs to grow beyond the source of India to serve the rest of the world and it needs to acquire assets in other parts of the globe whether the asset in consideration or any future assets," he said, adding that the company has time of three months to convene shareholders' meeting and seek their approval.

The deal entails an immediate cash consideration of $2.4 billion to Vedanta Limited for sale of THL Zinc, Mauritius, with assets in Namibia and South Africa, with the balance $0.58 billion being paid later.

In case the transaction does not go through, Misra said that the eventual steps will be taken by the government. "Government has expressed in the public space. My job is to work with them and other minority shareholders and will continue to do so," he said.