Hindustan Zinc board meeting to consider interim dividend for FY22 deferred

"It is to inform you that the board meeting scheduled on August 17, 2021, to consider interim dividend for financial year 2021-22, if any, has been deferred," HZL said in a filing BSE. Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner.

The company is subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company while the Centre retains a 29.5 per cent stake. HZL reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, driven by a recovery in metal prices and higher volumes.