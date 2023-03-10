Hindustan Unilever: Rohit Jawa to succeed Sanjiv Mehta as new MD & CEO from June 27

As the Chairman of Unilever Philippines, Jawa led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally.

Rohit Jawa has been named as the new managing director and CEO of Hindustan Unilever with effect from June 27, 2023. Jawa is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever, London. He will be a whole-time director of the company from April 1, up to June 26, 2023.

Jawa is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London where he has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade, end-to-end transformation of Unilever, since January 2022.

The new MD & CEO joined HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across India, South-East Asia and North Asia.

As EVP for North Asia & Chairman for Unilever China, Jawa led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, which has now become now Unilever’s third biggest globally.

Jawa also led Unilever Philippines to become one of the top 10 markets for the company globally.

"Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take HUL into its next growth phase," the company noted in his filing to the exchanges.

Jawa will take over the reins from Sanjiv Mehta, who will step down after a 10-year tenure at the helm. Under his leadership, HUL crossed Rs 50,000 crore in revenue and the company's market capitalisation more than quadrupled to nearly $75 billion from $17 billion.

"I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance," HUL's non-executive chairman Nitin Paranjpe was quoted as saying.

Besides Jawa, Hindustan Unilever has also appointed Ranjay Gulati as an independent director on its board from April 1, 2023.

Gulati is presently a professor at Harvard Business School. He is the former President of the business policy and strategy division at the academy of management and an elected fellow of the Strategic Management Society.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever have recovered from the day's low and are currently trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 2,465.75.