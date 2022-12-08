Hindustan Unilever Limited to acquire 19.8% shareholding in Nutritionalab for Rs 70 crore

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced that it is going to acquire 19.8 percent shareholding for Rs 70 crore of Nutritionalab Private Limited, a private limited company incorporated in India.

"In line with our strategic priority of entering fast-growing demand spaces, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced its foray into the ‘Health & Wellbeing’ category through strategic investments in Zywie Ventures Private Limited (“OZiva”) and Nutritionalab Private Limited (“Wellbeing Nutrition”). ‘Health & Wellbeing’ is a fast-evolving category in India with a total potential market size of c. INR 30,0001 crores," the company said in a statement.

Health and Wellbeing (Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements), is the industry to which the HUL being acquired belongs and the objects and effects of the acquisition are based on a strategic investment to enter the Health and Wellbeing category.

Founder and CEO of Wellbeing Nutrition Avnish Chhabria said, “We are very excited to welcome onboard Hindustan Unilever as a strategic investor. Wellbeing Nutrition has been on a mission to make clean nutrition accessible to consumers all over the world on the back of innovative products, such as Melts (Oral Thin Strips) and Slow (2-in-1 capsule technology) formulated using high-quality and globally-sourced natural ingredients. We believe this partnership will help scale Wellbeing Nutrition by leveraging HUL’s reach and capabilities and become a lifestyle wellness brand of choice.”

Wellbeing Nutrition was founded in 2019 and has pioneered disruptive formats in science-backed, benefit-led clean products in Health and Wellbeing. HUL will acquire 19.8 percent equity stake in the company through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts.

The company said that the current Wellbeing Nutrition team led by Avnish Chhabria will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL will be represented on the Board.

A leading plant-based, and clean-label consumer wellness brand OZiva was launched in 2016, with a focus on the need spaces such as Lifestyle Protein, Hair and Beauty Supplements and Women’s health. HUL will acquire 51 percent equity stake through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts. The balance 49 percent will be acquired at the end of 36 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria.

Founders of OZiva Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani said, “We are glad to partner with HUL to achieve our vision of empowering people to live better and healthier with OZiva. Over the last few years, we have created an innovative portfolio that has helped millions of consumers live a better life. As the next step in this journey, with OZiva's focus on innovation in the space of health & wellbeing and HUL's strong capabilities in category development and distribution, we believe we can together create a stronger purpose led brand that brings us closer to our vision and touch more lives around the world.”

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari said, “HUL has a successful track record of building categories through market development. We are excited to work with the founders of OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition to grow the businesses further by leveraging our complementary expertise and capabilities.”

The company said that both these transactions are expected to be completed in the next 1-3 months, subject to customary closing conditions.