The HUL board has approved the proposal to increase the royalty and central services fees to parent Unilever plc from 2.65 percent to 3.45 percent of turnover for a period of five years. This increase will be effected in a staggered manner over a period of three years.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday, January 19, said its board of directors has approved the proposal to increase the royalty and central services fees to parent Unilever plc from 2.65 percent to 3.45 percent of turnover. The new royalty and central services arrangements are proposed to be effective February 1, 2023, for a period of five years, the company said in an exchange release.

This increase will be effected in a staggered manner over a period of three years. This arrangement is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals, it said.

Also Read: State Bank of India invites proposals from companies to partner with on YONO 2.0

The current technology, trademark licence, and central services agreement with Unilever Group were entered into in January 2013 for a period of 10 years. This granted HUL the right to use Unilever-owned trademarks, technology, and corporate logo and gave access to central services provided by Unilever group.

Unilever's global brands, innovations, technical know-how, centralised services, and functional expertise enables HUL to win in the marketplace. During the tenure of the contract, HUL doubled its turnover and improved its EBITDA margin by 1000 bps.

The new contract terms were subject to a detailed evaluation and due diligence led by senior HUL management and guided by HUL’s Audit Committee and Board, the company said.

The board also took into consideration the findings of an independent external assessment and concluded that the proposed arrangement continues to be competitive within the range when set against relevant comparable transactions as identified in the independent external benchmark.

Hindustan Unilever today (January 19) reported domestic volume growth of 5 percent for the December quarter, at the upper end of the CNBC-TV18 poll of 4-5 percent. The volume growth figure of 5 percent was higher than the 4 percent growth seen in the September quarter and 2 percent during the same period last year.

For the December quarter, Hindustan Unilever's revenue grew 16.3 percent from last year to Rs 15,228 crore. The figure was also higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 14,860 crore. Net and operating profits, which increased by 11.7 percent and 8 percent from last year, were also higher than expectations.