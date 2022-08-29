Hindustan Unilever distributors in MP call for mass resignation over hiring ad

By Shilpa Ranipeta

Distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever have called for a mass resignation in Madhya Pradesh following an ad by the company looking for distributors in the state's major cities. This, even as the company clarified in a statement that the advertisement is not about removing current distributors, but relates to expanding its work with General Trade distributors.

The advertisement that appeared in newspapers on August 28 called for experienced distributors willing to invest between Rs 1-3 crore and able to arrange a godown with required infrastructure.

In response to this advertisement, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents over four lakh offline distributors, said in a statement that the distributors will go for a mass resignation in MP, alleging that the ad created panic among distributors over fears of loss in business.

“Being the market leaders in the FMCG Sector, HUL distribution business warrants crores of investments particularly in extending credit facilities to retail traders for sustaining and growing HUL Businesses at risk. If new distributors are proposed to be appointed, all existing distributors will lose minimum 50 percent of their investments with retail trade,” AICPDF said in a statement.

HUL, however, clarified in a statement to CNBC-TV18 that it values its relationships with distributors and will continue to engage with them directly. “ We believe the prospects for general trade business are bright in the region and are looking to partner with distributors to leverage opportunities. We conduct our business fairly and transparently, and our associations with our distributors are bilateral. We value these relationships and will continue to engage with them directly,” a company spokesperson said.

Distributors had raised issues with HUL and other FMCG majors in the past as well over issues of direct distribution and pricing differences between traditional distributors and the new-age B2B businesses such as Walmart, JioMart, Metro Cash & Carry, etc.

In December 2021, the AICPDF had written to companies such as HUL, Nestle India, Britannia, Marico, Dabur India, ITC, Godrej Consumer, etc, urging for a level-playing field, and called for a non-cooperation movement against FMCG companies. Distributors also boycotted a few brands of HUL & Colgate, but soon suspended the boycott following talks with the companies.