Hindustan Unilever Chairman foresees India's ascent in digital revolution

In an address to shareholders at Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) 90th Annual General Meeting, HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe expressed his confidence in India's potential to become a global leader in the digital revolution. In his speech, he shed light on the country's remarkable progress in the online retail sector and HUL's strategic initiatives to stay ahead in this dynamic landscape.

Recognising the potential of India's digital landscape, Paranjpe believes that the nation is on the cusp of overtaking the United States in terms of digital prowess within the next few years.

According to a report published in 2022 by Bain and Company , India's online shopper base is projected to grow exponentially, reaching $400-450 million by 2027. This surge in online shoppers is driven by factors such as increased smartphone penetration, a robust digital public infrastructure, and the deployment of 5G technology.

Paranjpe added that the deployment of 5G, and increasing smartphone penetration in the country can provide a major tailwind to businesses. “To ensure we lead this change, we are already on a journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise," he said.

Through its People Data Centre and social listening, HUL is capturing insights and consumer trends faster than ever before, according to Paranjpe. “Our ‘Agile Innovation Hub’, a physical zone developed for collaboration and innovation, is helping us speed up product design, development, and testing, in order to launch innovations faster. Our Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platforms are directly engaging with digital-native consumers, enabling an end-to-end shopping experience,” Paranjpe added.

He shared that HUL is also digitising general trade through its digital Business to Business (e-B2B) solution – the Shikhar app — where retailers can place their orders conveniently. “Today, a million plus retailers have been onboarded on Shikhar and orders received through it contribute handsomely to the company revenue. We are also digitally transforming our supply chain to enable greater agility, flexibility, and efficiency across the value chain,” he said.