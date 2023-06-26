Hindustan Unilever Chairman foresees India's ascent in digital revolution

Recognising the potential of India's digital landscape, Paranjpe believes that the nation is on the cusp of overtaking the United States in terms of digital prowess within the next few years.

In an address to shareholders at Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) 90th Annual General Meeting, HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe expressed his confidence in India's potential to become a global leader in the digital revolution. In his speech, he shed light on the country's remarkable progress in the online retail sector and HUL's strategic initiatives to stay ahead in this dynamic landscape.

Live TV

Loading...

Recognising the potential of India's digital landscape, Paranjpe believes that the nation is on the cusp of overtaking the United States in terms of digital prowess within the next few years.