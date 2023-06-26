CNBC TV18
Young talent to digital infra — HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe lists 5 factors that will lead India's boom

Young talent to digital infra — HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe lists 5 factors that will lead India's boom

Young talent to digital infra — HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe lists 5 factors that will lead India's boom
By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 26, 2023 5:52:00 PM IST (Published)

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Chairman Nitin Paranjpe feels that India is the ‘silver lining’ in a challenging era marked by low growth, low investment and low cooperation.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Chairman Nitin Paranjpe on June 26 addressed the annual general meeting of the fast-moving consumer goods major in which he said with a growing young population, India is witnessing a significant rise in consumption and that the nations’ growth in recent years has primarily been productivity-led.

According to Paranjpe, India is the ‘silver lining’ in a challenging era marked by low growth, low investment and low cooperation.


He believes five factors that will help the country in its growth journey include a young workforce, rising consumption, enviable digital infrastructure, quest to become a favoured investment destination and a growing culture of innovation and enterprise.

X