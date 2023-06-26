Young talent to digital infra — HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe lists 5 factors that will lead India's boom

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Chairman Nitin Paranjpe feels that India is the ‘silver lining’ in a challenging era marked by low growth, low investment and low cooperation.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Chairman Nitin Paranjpe on June 26 addressed the annual general meeting of the fast-moving consumer goods major in which he said with a growing young population, India is witnessing a significant rise in consumption and that the nations’ growth in recent years has primarily been productivity-led.

Live TV

Loading...

According to Paranjpe, India is the ‘silver lining’ in a challenging era marked by low growth, low investment and low cooperation.