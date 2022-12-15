Homebusiness newscompanies news

Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare's pharma unit for Rs 156 cr

Dec 15, 2022

Shares of Hindustan Foods Ltd ended at Rs 706.00, up by Rs 22.10, or 3.23 percent on the BSE. The facility that the company acquired in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, manufactures a variety of OTC health and wellness products and skin creams, including some of Reckitt's key products.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
