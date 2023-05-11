Hindustan Copper board meeting on May 19 to consider fund raising via QIP, NCD issue

2 Min(s) Read
Besides that, Hindustan Copper Ltd. will also announce its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on May 19, and would also consider the proposal to declare dividend.
Hindustan Copper Ltd. announced on Thursday that it will considering raising funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.
The state-owned company informed the exchanges that its board of directors would meet on May 19 to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares through the QIP mode to the extent of 97 million equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each in one or more tranches.
The board would also seek approval to offer, issue and allot secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or bonds worth Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.