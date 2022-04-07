Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), Coca-Cola India’s bottling arm on Thursday said it will be setting up a second factory in Telangana with an investment outlay of Rs 600 crore in the first phase. The FMCG company will be building a state-of-the-art, digitally enabled, automated, smart factory that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages, a company release said.

HCCB and Telangana Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for capacity building of organisations in the areas of water, solid waste management and skill-building. HCCB’s new factory that would come up at Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park, Siddipet district is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2023.

Also read:

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted a land parcel measuring 48.53 acres to the firm, it further said. Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer, Bottling Investments Group, Coca-Cola Company and Neeraj Garg, Chairman & CEO, HCCB made the announcement in the presence of Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

HCCB already operates a mega factory at Ameenpur in Telangana.